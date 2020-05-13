Yelp (YELP -15.6% ) will continue to be hurt from COVID-19 pandemic measures, JMP says, because of its tight link to a brick-and-mortar advertising base that has been upended by the crisis.

Last week's Q1 report showed some quarter-long positivity but an indication that page views and April revenue slid among the shutdowns.

"Yelp’s traffic is tied to brick and mortar visits and in-person services and while we expect traffic to improve as the U.S. removes COVID-19 related restrictions, Yelp is likely to see headwinds until we have a vaccine or treatment,” JMP says.

It has a Market Perform rating on the stock, similar to most Street analysts; Seeking Alpha authors have been Bullish, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.