Semis poised to beat earnings estimates - Jefferies

Semiconductor strength could continue even during the economic uncertainty, says Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis.

Lipacis notes that the group "already suffered from an inventory correction" in 2018-19, which means that half of the downward revisions expected by investors "are already behind the group."

The analyst expects many chipmakers to beat June quarter estimates due to conservative outlooks and lowered expenses.

Lipacis names ON Semi (ON -6.8% ), Microchip (MCHP -3.6% ), and NXP Semi (NXPI -6.4% ) as "particularly interesting" at current levels and highlights "core holdings" Nvidia (NVDA -1.8% ) and Texas Instruments (TXN -3.5% ).

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 9.4% YTD compared to the over 13% decline for the S&P 500.

