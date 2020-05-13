Thinly traded micro cap Orgenesis (ORGS +15.3% ) shrugs off the broad market's sour mood on a healthy 26x surge in volume in reaction to the launch of its new cell-based vaccine platform targeting SARS-CoV-2 and other viral diseases like Zika, West Nile Virus, Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, MERS, HCV and CMV.

It originally developed the platform for the potential treatment of solid tumors.

The platform utilizes irradiated permissive cells (human or non-human, infected with a high-titer virus or transfected with viral antigens) that activate endogenous dendritic cells. In turn, these cells activate immune cells called CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells. CD4+ cells activate humoral immune response via B cells, which generate neutralizing antibodies, while CD8+ cell mount a cytotoxic immune response against virus-infected cells.

The company says it has yet to submit any development plans to the FDA or any other regulator.