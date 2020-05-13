Moody's downgrades the unsecured rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL -7.4% ) to Ba2 from Baa3 and assigns a Negative outlook.

"The downgrades reflect the risks Royal Caribbean faces as their operations continue to be suspended and Moody's expectation of a slow recovery resulting in financial metrics that are not indicative of an investment grade rating for the foreseeable future."

"Moody's forecasts that cruise operations will continue to be suspended in the US beyond the current July 24 no-cruise order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and available capacity will be modest for the remainder of 2020 and possibly into early 2021 as the risk of fully restarting operations before proper safety protocols are in place far exceed the potential reward,"

The ratings agency also warns that when cruise operations do resume, deployed cruise ships will have limits on the occupancy for each ship and social distancing rules. those measures are expected to lead to lower ship-level profitability.