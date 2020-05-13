Green Plains (GPRE -7% ) will be data-driven on plant restarts and will keep plants shut or reduce production if it is more economical to do so, CEO Todd Becker tells the BMO Farm to Market virtual conference.

U.S. ethanol production has been cut roughly in half as coronavirus lockdowns have hurt fuel demand, but demand for fuels should rise as more workers use vehicles and avoid public transport, Becker says.

Green Plains will retrofit a second biofuel plant to produce higher-protein animal feed in 2021, the CEO says, after it started last month in producing higher-protein feed at a plant in Shenandoah, Iowa.