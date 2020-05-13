Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) has sunk 26.6% and tagged its lowest point since March 16 after yesterday's earnings disappointment, where revenues fell sequentially and margins tumbled.

Northland Securities cut its rating to Market Perform in response, from Outperform. Its $5 price target (now swamped by the stock move) now implies 17% upside.

And Rosenblatt cut its price target to $5.50 after gross margins "collapsed." (They fell to 28.3% from a year-ago 35.3%, and from last quarter's 35.2%.) “The company has struggled to deliver consistent revenue growth and margin expansion amid a steady optical market," the firm says.

It's a "meaningful depression" in gross margins, Morgan Stanley says. Some new deal traction is encouraging but the "path back to profitability won't be a straight line." It too has a $5 price target.

Over in the bull camp, Needham (with a Strong Buy and a Street-high target of $12) says a lot of the quarter's weakness was supply chain issues that will quickly resolve. Moreover, demand looks "solid" and that's more important to the outlook, it says.