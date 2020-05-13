Unlike Stanley Druckenmiller and David Tepper, who are calling the stock market overvalued, Bill Miller, doesn't see the market as "dramatically overvalued."

One area he points to the financial sector. Banks, which have been beaten down since late February, are "very, very cheap relative to the market based on history," the founder of Miller Value Partners told CNBC in an interview.

If the recovery leads to a steepening of the yield curve, it will be a "different story on banks," he said.

He also still likes Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ) and "even at the current price" sees "exceptional potential" for the tech/ecommerce giant.

Miller estimates that AMZN revenue can rise 20%-25% per year for the next three years, or doubling revenue during that period.

