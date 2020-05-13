Andersons (ANDE -5% ) has resumed operations at its Albion, Mich., and Denison, Iowa, ethanol plants, CEO Pat Bowe tells the BMO Farm to Market virtual conference.

The company earlier had shut its five plants for extended maintenance but a recent increase in gasoline demand has allowed for some capacity to come back online, Bowe says, seeing Q2 production across its five plants at 50% of capacity.

Andersons expects a slow recovery for ethanol but a "bin-busting" U.S. corn crop which should help the company's assets, the CEO says.