Comms firm 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) has fallen 26.6% today after it posted wider losses in fiscal Q4 despite healthy revenue gains, and analysts expressed caution amid tougher competition.

Morgan Stanley has actually boosted its price target slightly, to $21 - now implying 40% upside with today's tumble - though it has an Equal Weight rating. While results were weaker on the small-business front (4% gains in average annual service revenue), the firm is "encouraged" by growth elsewhere (25% in mid-market and 26% for enterprise). And the company faces the heavy uncertainty of the recession going into the second half.

Wells Fargo notes that valuation is attractive - it has a price target of $20 - but the company's plan to hit non-GAAP profitability exiting fiscal 2021 might be "more difficult to achieve in a backdrop of slowing growth and increasing competition."

Street analysts are Bullish overall, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.