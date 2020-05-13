JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reports sales fell 6% to $66.6M in Q1. Strong sales of Disney Frozen 2 products were offset by declines in other product lines during the quarter.

Gross margin was 24.6% of sales vs. 20.2% a year ago. The rate benefited from improved product margins as a percent of sales, partially offset by higher royalty costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$13.9M vs. -$17.1M a year ago.

CEO update: "We have taken extensive steps to mitigate the impact of the disruption, including reducing operating expenses, conserving cash and shifting our marketing efforts to product categories less likely to be adversely affected by the disruption."