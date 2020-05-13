German regulators have signed off on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Immunic's (NASDAQ:IMUX) oral DHODH inhibitor IMU-838 in ~230 moderately ill COVID-19 patients across 10-35 sites in Europe and the U.S.

Participants will be randomized to receive either 22.5 mg of IMU-838 twice daily or placebo twice daily for 14 days. The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients free of mechanical ventilation throughout the study period.

Dosing will commence in the coming weeks with topline data available later this year.

In preclinical testing, IMU-838 showed activity against severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.