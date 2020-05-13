Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) closed lower, even after U.S. data showed an unexpected weekly decline in domestic crude supplies, a fall in stocks at the Cushing storage hub, and a Saudi-Russian statement of commitment to oil market stability.

June WTI settled -1.9% at $25.29/bbl; July Brent -2.6% to $29.19/bbl.

Risky assets swooned today after Fed Chair Powell issued a solemn assessment of the U.S. economy, and "there's just a dark cloud because of that," said Mizuho director of energy futures Bob Yawger. "It was such a negative speech it even eliminated what was easily the most bullish [oil] report since January."

The EIA report was "bullish, but the mood is bearish," said Phil Flynn at The Price Futures Group. "The risk-off environment in the stock market is having traders overlook the green shoots" in the report.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 745K barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported, compared with analyst consensus for a 4.1M-barrel increase.

Cushing stocks fell by 3M barrels, EIA said, filling the delivery point for WTI to more than 80% of capacity, as producers find themselves with fewer places to store oil.

Energy shares are among today's worst performers in the S&P 500, including NOV -10.7% , NE -9.6% , APA -9% , HAL -9% , DVN -7% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, BNO