Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 3.1% postmarket after posting fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on top and bottom lines with revenues that didn't decline as much as forecast, on higher margins.

Revenues fell 7.6% overall to $11.98B, with bright-spot gains in Services and Security products. Those mitigated a double-digit drop in the core infrastructure business.

Operating income was flat at $4.2B; net income dipped just 2% to $3.4B.

Deferred revenues rose 7% (of that, deferred product revenue rose 17%, while deferred service revenue rose 1%).

Revenue breakout: Infrastructure Platforms, $6.43B (down 15%); Applications, $1.36B (down 5%); Security, $776M (up 6%); Other products, $28M (down 27%); Services, $3.39B (up 5%).

Cash flow from operations fell 2% to $4.2B. Liquidity (including investments) was $28.6B at quarter-end, compared with $33.4B at the end of fiscal 2019.

For Q4, it's guiding to EPS of $0.72-$0.74 (above consensus for $0.70), on revenues expected to decline 8.5-11.5% year-over-year (that would come to $11.89B-$12.29B, vs. consensus for $11.96B). It sees gross margins at 64-65%, and operating margin at 31.5%-32.5%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m ET.

