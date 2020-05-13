Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reports company systemwide sales fell 4.2% in FQ2. Company same-store sales fell 4.1%, with average check growth of 6.4% offset by a transactions decrease of 10.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $46.3M vs. $61.2M a year ago and $50.8M consensus.

Restaurant-level margin declined by 700 basis points to 20.6% of sales vs. 27.6% a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to sales deleverage during COVID-19 impacted weeks and wage and commodity inflation.

Due to the unprecedented adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business results, the company is withdrawing its long-term guidance

Shares of JACK are down 7.45% AH to $59.00.

