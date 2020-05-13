SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Q1 results:

Total revenue: $196.7M (+10.7%); net revenue: $183.9M (+9.1%).

Net loss: ($29.3M) (-42.9%); loss/share: ($0.28).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: ($67.0M) (-999%).

Cash consumption: ($70.4M) (-81.4%).

Aligner shipments up 12% to 122,751. Average sales price up 2% to $1,770.

Kit and scan volume down 40% over past 60 days (from May 13) due to pandemic disruptions.

New debt facility established with HPS Investment Partners that will be used to refinance its previous facility. Company will have ~$420M in cash afterward.

Shares up 5% after hours.

