Stocks drop after Powell's gloomy outlook

Stocks sank to three-week lows after Fed Chairman Powell offered a grim warning of "significant downside risks" for the U.S. economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and political tensions with China increased.

Dow -2.1% , S&P 500 -1.7% , Nasdaq -1.5% .

The U.S. economy faces unprecedented risks from the virus if fiscal and monetary policy makers do not rise to the challenge, Powell said while pushing back against the notion of deploying negative interest rates.

Later in the session, stocks added to losses after a federal savings plan delayed moving funds into an index with Chinese stocks, adding to trade tensions stoked by Pres. Trump.

All 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, led by energy ( -4.5% ), as oil failed to hold gains even after U.S. crude stockpiles posted a surprise draw; June WTI closed -1.9% at $25.29/bbl.

U.S. Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year yield shedding 4 bps to 0.65%.