Revolve Group +13% after positive sales update
May 13, 2020 4:34 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)RVLVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) jumps after pointing to improved net sales trends with sequential improvement for each of the past four weeks.
- COVID-19 update: "With hundreds of millions of people sheltering in place around the globe during the month of April 2020, the composition of REVOLVE net sales shifted meaningfully to “at home” categories such as beauty products and loungewear with relatively lower average selling prices than the average REVOLVE offerings often purchased for special occasions outside the home. While this creates an exciting opportunity to develop deeper relationships with valued REVOLVE customers over time, particularly with newer categories such as beauty, the shift in category net sales mix will result in a meaningful decrease in average order value in the near term."
- Update assumptions from Revolve for the full year include gross margin now expected to fall below the 48.6% mark of Q1 and capex spending of $2M.
- Shares of RVLV are up 13.39% AH to $16.60.
- Previously: Revolve Group EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 13)