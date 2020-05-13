Investigators at Providence Cancer Institute are on board with a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating OncoSec Medical's (NASDAQ:ONCS) CORVax12 COVID-19 vaccine candidate. They hope for FDA sign-off by month-end.

The prophylactic vaccine combines the use of an interleukin-12 plasmid (genetic structure in a cell that can replicate independently of chromosomes) and a plasmid for the coronavirus spike protein.

The company's lead candidate is TAVO (interleukin-12 plasmid) for the treatment of solid tumors.