Goldman sees a bigger unemployment spike

Goldman Sachs economists now see the unemployment rate peaking at 25% vs. their previous view of 15% then subsiding to ~10% at the end of the year.

The new forecast also sees a quicker recovery, with a 29% gain in Q3, reflecting more of a "V-shaped" recovery.

They also revised their Q2 GDP forecast to a decline of 39% vs. 34% earlier.

Analysts David Mericle and Ronnie Walker revised the numbers after last week's monthly jobs report showed a record contraction in payrolls and a 14.7% unemployment rate, the highest since the Depression.