InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) announces preliminary select financial results for Q1 2020 with gross revenue of $261.4M (-2.2% Y/Y).

Gross profit was $63.4M, or 24.3% of gross revenue, a 2% increase Y/Y.

S, G&A expenses were $51.5M, a decrease of 8% Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents totaled $30.8M and debt, including short- and long-term, totaled $150M.

At March 31st, the Company had $41.1M in available borrowings on its ABL credit facility.

2020 Guidance: As a result of the uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the business, the Company is withdrawing its 2020 guidance.