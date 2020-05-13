Trump still disagrees with Powell about negative rates

In headlines crossing on the Bloomberg terminal, President Trump said he disagrees with Fed Chair Jerome Powell on one thing — negative interest rates.

He did add that Powell has done a good job over the past few months.

Earlier today Powell said the central bank isn't considering lowering its key interest rate below zero, adding that "evidence on their effectiveness is very mixed."

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that "other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the 'GIFT'."