Thinly traded nano cap DiaMedica (NASDAQ:DMAC) announces positive topline results from a Phase 2 clinical, ReMEDy, evaluating DM199 in acute ischemic stroke patients.

The study met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability but failed to demonstrate a therapeutic effect in the overall analysis due to the large proportion (48%) of participants receiving mechanical thrombectomy (blood clot removal) prior to enrollment.

DM199 is a recombinant form of human tissue Kalikrein-1, an enzyme that plays a key role regulating local blood flow and reducing inflammation.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, May 14, at 7:00 am ET to discuss the results.