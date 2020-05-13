Valero's (NYSE:VLO) Port Arthur, Tex., refinery continues to keep rates just under 70% of capacity even as it sees some demand improve, because the facility's storage for some products and feedstocks is nearly full, Bloomberg reports.

Port Arthur's two crude units together are running at ~300K bbl/day out of their maximum rate of 424K bbl/day, while storage is filling up for diesel, kerosene and feedstocks such as naphtha, according to the report.

Valero said during its earnings call two weeks ago that gasoline demand, after slumping to 55% of normal by late March, rose to 64% of normal in April