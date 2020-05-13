Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is seeing the start of a "normalization phase" in some markets.

"The normalization phase occurs when... restrictions are relaxed and spending begins to gradually recover from the new lower levels, with some sectors recovering faster than others," Mastercard said in a statement.

Switched volume is showing an improving trend over the past two weeks, in part due to the relaxation of social distancing measures in several markets and the impact of fiscal stimulus in the U.S., it said.

For the week ended May 7, switched volume declined 12% Y/Y vs. a 30% decline in the week ended April 14; in the U.S., the decline was only 6% in the week ended May 7 vs. a 26% fall in the week ended April 14.

Cross-border volume, though, is still depressed, experiencing a 43% drop Y/Y in the May 7 week vs. -55% in the April 14 week.