Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) took a fourth train offline at its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal after scheduled natural gas flows to the facility dropped, signaling it was a planned reduction, Bloomberg reports.

"The likely reason for the multiple partial outages at Cheniere projects is LNG pushback," says Allison Hurley, team lead for LNG and proprietary natural gas at Genscape. "Deliveries to Sabine Pass LNG have been down across the board since mid-April during this period of decreasing demand, and many cargoes have been canceled."

Each of three trains at Cheniere's Corpus Christi export terminal in Texas also have seen partial outages since early last week, according to the report.