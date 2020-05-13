Newmont (NYSE:NEM) says it expects to begin ramping up operations at its Peñasquito mine in Mexico on May 18, following the government's designation of mining as an essential activity.

Newmont says the start-up will take roughly two weeks to reach stable production levels.

Operations at Peñasquito were placed on care and maintenance in early April following coronavirus-related restrictions by the Mexican government.

Also, Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) says it is taking steps to restart active mining, processing and explorations at its Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico.