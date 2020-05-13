Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) down 28.9% post market, after the company announces updated safety and initial efficacy data from the dose escalation portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARV-110.

Two patients with mCRPC experienced blood prostate-specific antigen reduction of at least 50%, and one patient with an unconfirmed partial tumor response at the point of data cutoff.

The company says that the trial enrolled a particularly heavily pre-treated population of patients, and most patients received both enzalutamide and abiraterone as well as prior chemotherapy. Despite this, ARV-110 demonstrated the first evidence of antitumor activity in difficult-to-treat patient population

Data will be presented during the ASCO Annual Meeting