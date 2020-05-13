CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) down 22.7% after hours after announcing clinical presentations for CX-072 (Abstract 3005), CX-2009 (Abstract 526) as well as CX-2029 (Abstract 3502) developed in partnership with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), to have data cutoff dates of approximately five months later than the abstract data cutoff.

“Our upcoming presentations at ASCO highlight the broad progress that has been made across our clinical stage portfolio and the potential of our Probody platform. We look forward to sharing this comprehensive update that includes the first clinical data for CX-2029, a first in class Probody Drug Conjugate targeting CD71, as well as new data to support CX-2009 moving into later stage trials in breast cancer. These and other programs in our pipeline, including CX-072, a Probody checkpoint inhibitor and BMS-986249, the anti-CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb have the potential to deliver meaningful advances for patients with cancer,” said Alison L. Hannah, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CytomX Therapeutics.