MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is trading down 19.5% after hours on preliminary clinical data from two investigational pipeline molecules MGD013 and MGC018.

Preliminary observations from Phase 1 MGD013 trial demonstrated response in ~40% of late-stage HER-2-positive tumors, compared to low response rates for HER-2-directed agents and checkpoint blockade, reported historically.

Overall safety profile of MGD013 in the Phase 1 study, appears generally consistent with anti-PD-1 antibody monotherapy.

Dose escalation Phase 1 study of MGC018, showed preliminary signals of anti-tumor effects, including prostate-specific antigen reductions of 50% or more in five of seven patients with late-stage prostate cancer.

