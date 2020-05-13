Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) jumped 26% AH, after the company announced the release of the abstract related to an upcoming oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

This will be the first data from Allogene’s Phase 1 dose escalation study of ALLO-501 in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The ASCO abstract includes preliminary data on the first nine evaluable patients treated at lower dose (39mg) ALLO-647; three patients achieved a complete response.

Expects to initiate enrollment in ALPHA2, a Phase 1 trial with abbreviated dose escalation of ALLO-501A, in Q2 2020.