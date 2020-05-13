Eni (NYSE:E) says CEO Claudio Descalzi will return for a third term, as shareholders confirmed the choice of the Italian government - which owns 30% of the company - at today's annual meeting.

The appointment comes as Descalzi fights charges that he orchestrated the company's $1.3B payment for drilling rights in Nigeria with the understanding that most of the money would be paid out in bribes.

Descalzi, who was first named to the top job in 2014, has denied wrongdoing and Eni has backed him throughout the multiyear case.

A verdict, which had been expected earlier this year, has been delayed by Italy's nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Law professor Lucia Calvosa will replace Emma Marcegaglia as chairwoman.