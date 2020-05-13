Two proxy advisers are recommending Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shareholders vote in favor of splitting the chairman and CEO roles at the companies' annual meetings on May 27.

Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones say shareholders should vote against the companies and support proposals that would create independent chairs once the incumbents - Exxon's Darren Woods and Chevron's Mike Wirth - step down, arguing that a CEO who also leads a company's board faces a potential conflict of interest.

U.K. asset manager Legal & General says it will vote in favor of splitting the roles and vote against Woods' re-election due to insufficient attention to climate change.

The California Public Employees Retirement System and the New York State Common Retirement Fund also have said they support splitting the chairman and CEO roles.

But proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services says investors should reject the CEO-chairman split at Exxon and Chevron, calling the powers of lead directors at both companies "robust."