Despite spending slowdown, Nomura sees cloud computing boost in pandemic

A tumble in webscale spending in Q1 marked the second straight soft quarter in the sector - and while a long server refresh cycle is part of the reason, it's hard not to include the COVID-19 pandemic as a factor, Nomura Instinet suggests.

Spending growth fell to 15% vs. consensus expectations for 35% (on easy comps), and while Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was on plan, many others were soft compared to the Street's expectations: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 26% below consensus; Google (GOOG, GOOGL) 14% below; Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 37% below; Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 13% below; and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) 40% below.

Some downward revisions mainly at Google and Facebook have lowered the full-year consensus growth to 15%, from a previous 21% - but Jeffrey Kvaal and team note that the shortfall likely comes mainly in new construction of data centers, and that the pandemic is actually lifting cloud usage, leading to opportunities.

"We attribute the 15% miss in 1Q US webscale spending largely to the effect social distancing policies have had on data center construction; Facebook and Alphabet specifically called out the impact of coronavirus on its civil works builds in the quarter," the firm says. "Traffic, on the other hand, has benefited from stay-at-home orders, as OTT video, gaming, social media, and news see upticks in demand." The surge in online traffic has manifested in elevated ordering for networking and servers, they says.

In networking, they write, those opportunities point toward Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). Ciena's majority share of the optical DCI market looks "secure for now," and Juniper's logged four years of annual growth in webscale and could see switching revenue growth from wins at Google and Microsoft. Others (Arista (NYSE:ANET), Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)) will see flatter results, Nomura expects.

In semiconductor cloud plays, it prefers AMD (due to share-gain momentum in both data-center CPUs and GPUS) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) (mid-teens growth potential in DCG).

And overall it likes Google (whose Cloud unit is now at an $11B run-rate) and Microsoft (which grew Azure 59% Y/Y in Q1, drawing wins amid a shift to remote work).