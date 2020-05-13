Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) will cut prices for some beef products by 20%-30%, WSJ reports, in response to surging prices caused by coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants.

The company, which processes ~20% of all U.S. beef, says it will reduce prices for ground beef, roasts and other beef products for sales made this week to restaurants, grocery stores and other customers.

Discounting beef products will help preserve consumer demand as processing plants resume normal operations, which will benefit Tyson and cattle producers, Tyson CEO Noel White tells WSJ. "We're doing this because we want to help keep beef on family tables."