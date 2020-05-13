General Motors (NYSE:GM) is set to reopen its Mexican pickup plant as soon as next week, Bloomberg reports, following that country's approval for reopening.

That will allow a restocking of low inventory for the heavily demanded vehicles, which make up a big chunk of GM profits. And GM had hoped to ramp up output of new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks last fall before a 40-day U.S. strike halted output.

GM's three vehicle assembly plants in Mexico could resume operations next week following conditions set by the government.

Aside from the Silao truck factory, GM also makes small crossovers like the Chevy Equinox in San Luis Potosi, and manufactures mid-size SUVs like the Chevy Blazer in Ramos Arizpe.