First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) says it served notice to the Mexican government under North American Free Trade Agreement provisions to begin negotiations to resolve disputes over how the company is taxed in the country.

First Majestic says it is using the NAFTA arbitration process against the government after unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter through local authorities.

The company alleges the Mexican tax authority has "exhibited a total disregard for the applicable provisions of three separate double taxation treaties" that are relevant First Majestic and its Mexican units, including the Primero Mining business bought two years ago.

The company owns several mines in Mexico and has said its business is dependent on its operations in the country.