Intelsat has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move to "position the company for long-term success."

As reported, a key catalyst for the move is the company's desire to reap the benefits (a multibillion-dollar payout in particular) of the FCC's clearing C-band spectrum for use in 5G wireless infrastructure.

In order to be eligible to receive $4.87B in accelerated relocation payments, the company needs to spend more than $1B on clearing activities, it says. And it's secured a commitment for $1B in debtor-in-possession financing.

It's filed first-day motions in order to maintain business-as-usual operations. No changes to operations or workforce are planned.

The motions cover Intelsat and certain subsidiaries; Intelsat General (serving U.S. commercial, government, and Allied military customers) is not part of the bankruptcy filing.

The company's publishing more detailed information at Intelsatonward.com, and court filings can be found here.