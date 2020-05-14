HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) and MG Capital/Percy Rockdale have a peace deal in their proxy fight, announcing a settlement agreement and plan to reconstitute HC2's board.

That includes the immediate appointment of four new members. Two are MG Capital nominees (Kenneth Courtis, Michael Gorzynski). And previously announced additions Avram Glazer and Shelly Lombard will also join, with Glazer serving as chairman.

The four will also stand for election on HC2's seven-member slate for the company's July 8 annual meeting.

And the board will expand to 10 members overall from six, until the annual meeting, after which it will be reduced to seven (Robert Leffler Jr., Lee Hillman and Julie Totman Springer will not stand for re-election).

That will result in a refresh of more than 50% of the directors.

MC Capital has withdrawn its consent solicitation and nomination slate.