Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns stay-at-home order

While lockdown orders have been challenged across several states, the latest decision from Wisconsin marks the first such lawsuit to succeed against a broader political debate taking place across the nation.

In a 4-3 ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state's stay-at-home order as "unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable" and said the state's health secretary exceeded her authority.

The order, which had been set to run until May 26, also restricted travel and business, along with threatening jail time or fines for those who don't comply.

