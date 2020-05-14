Social media companies will now have only one hour to delete content related to pedophelia and terrorism, according to a new French law, or face a fine of up to 4% of their global revenue.

For other "manifestly illicit" content, companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), Instagram and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) will have 24 hours to remove it.

It's the latest legislation by Paris against tech giants. Earlier this year, France passed a controversial "digital tax," though its implementation was delayed as the country worked out a broader international tax agreement.