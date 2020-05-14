It would be "unacceptable" for French pharma giant Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to reserve any COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. first, after the firm's chief said he would give preference to the American market because "it's invested in taking the risk."

"For us, it would be unacceptable for there to be privileged access to such and such a country for financial reasons," deputy finance minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio.

In April, Sanofi joined with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to work on a virus, though trials have not even started.