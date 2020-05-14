Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said staff should stay at home if they feel uncomfortable returning to work, but the latest company email puts workers at a crossroads.

"Once you are called back, you will no longer be on furlough so if you choose not to work, it may impact your unemployment benefits as determined by your local government agency – and not by Tesla. We completely respect your decision and will support you, without any penalties from us," read an email from HR boss Valerie Workman.

Police visited Tesla's Fremont plant on Wednesday to assess whether the EV maker was adhering to "reopening" safety protocols agreed to with Alameda County.