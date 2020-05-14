With video communication on many investors' minds, shares in Norway's Pexip soared by 54% this morning on the Oslo Stock Exchange, following an IPO that was more than 12 times oversubscribed.

"The fact that 100% of the virtual 1-1 meetings on the roadshow led to subscriptions to the IPO also demonstrates that virtual meetings can be just as impactful, even when they involve complex negotiations," said CEO Odd Sverre Østlie.

Pexip competes with Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Bluejeans (NYSE:VZ), and says its video conferencing software is used by the U.S. military and the German government.