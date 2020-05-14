Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) has priced its private offering of $125M of 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2027.

Initial purchasers will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $18.75M of notes.

Closing date is May 18, 2020.

Expected net proceeds of ~$121.9M (or ~$140.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) of which $10.3M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, $81.2M to repurchase and retire $88.3M of its outstanding 2.70% convertible senior notes due 2023 and the remaining for general corporate purposes.