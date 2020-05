Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has priced its private offering of $1B of 10.875% senior secured notes due June 1, 2023 and $2.32B of 11.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 1, 2025.

The Notes are expected to be issued on or around May 19, 2020.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds to repay its $2.35B 364-day senior secured term loan agreement with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of additional indebtedness.