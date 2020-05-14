VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has won ~$44M in task and delivery order awards with the United States Department of Defense, with work expected to begin in 2Q20.

“During the last 60 days, VSE announced more than $160M in new contract awards with government customers,” stated John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. “We remain focused on growing our Federal & Defense segment backlog through an expansion of VSE’s core contracting and capability solutions, while growing with both new and existing customers. We look forward to furthering our support of NAVSEA and our allied foreign navies, and expanding our work under the CFT program at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.”