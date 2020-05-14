Futures waver on latest recovery concerns

Stock index futures appeared to be in wait-and-see mode overnight, inching between gains and losses, as hopes for a quick economic rebound are brought into question.

"The path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," Jerome Powell declared yesterday as the S&P 500 closed lower for the second day in a row.

The Fed Chair also called for additional fiscal support, and on the monetary side, added that negative rates is "not something we are looking at."

Amid the warnings of a prolonged recession, data today is expected to show another 2.5M Americans filing jobless claims for the week ended May 9, lifting the total number to about 36M since March 21, or nearly a quarter of the working age U.S. population.