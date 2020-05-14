NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q1 highlights: Non-GAAP revenue of $411M (+9% Y/Y), Cloud revenue of $173M (+27%).

Non-GAAP Gross margin of 70.9% vs. a 70.5% year ago; Non-GAAP Operating income of $111M (+14%) and Operating margin of 26.9% vs. a 25.7% last year.

Total cash and cash equivalents, short- and long-term investments were ~$1.04B, and total debt was ~$467.2M as of March 31.

Financial outlook: The company expects Q2 Non-GAAP revenue in the range of $387M-$397M vs. a consensus of $407.77M and Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.28-$1.38 vs. a $1.33 consensus.

Given uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing its previously issued full-year 2020 guidance provided February 13, 2020.

