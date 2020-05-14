Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and collaboration partner Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) announce positive results from a China-based open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, ORIENT-2, evaluating Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in patients with advanced/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) in a second-line setting.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to standard-of-care chemo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be presented at ASCO at month-end.

The companies plan to review the results with Chinese regulators.

A Phase 3 trial assessing the combination of Tyvyt, a PD-1 inhibitor, and chemo in first-line ESCC is in process.