Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has priced its upsized offering of $600M (from $500M) senior notes due June 1, 2025.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.625% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing December 1, 2020.

Closing date is May 21, 2020.

The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, and to pay fees and expenses related to this offering.

